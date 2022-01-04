Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 6,287 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

SAFE stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,935,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Safehold by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

