Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

SFSHF remained flat at $$19.10 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Safestore has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.10.

Get Safestore alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFSHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.