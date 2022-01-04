Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,052,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

