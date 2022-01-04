salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 2.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,399 shares of company stock worth $131,620,399 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
