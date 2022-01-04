salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 2.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,399 shares of company stock worth $131,620,399 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

