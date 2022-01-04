Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

LMP Automotive stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,507. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMPX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

