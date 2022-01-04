Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $307.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.