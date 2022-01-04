Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

