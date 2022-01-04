Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,495 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average is $161.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $169.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

