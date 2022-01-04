Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after purchasing an additional 325,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 389,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 270,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 226,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

