Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$162.00” Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.73.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $114.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.46. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

