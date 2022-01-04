Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($119.32) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

EPA:SAN traded up €0.75 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €89.33 ($101.51). 1,271,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.56.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

