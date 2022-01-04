SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

