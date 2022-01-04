Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 2.8% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,718,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 317,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF stock traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $116.18. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,733. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

