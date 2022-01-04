Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Decreased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94.

