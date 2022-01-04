Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 2.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $21,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.