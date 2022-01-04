Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.78% of Sealed Air worth $64,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

