Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

SEE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,507. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 632,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

