SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.23. SeaSpine shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $509.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.17.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 475,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,275,000 after purchasing an additional 468,628 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 93.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

