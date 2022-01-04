Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,460 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $117,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 222,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 118,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,157 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.