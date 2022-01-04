Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $426.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

