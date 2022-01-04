Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.