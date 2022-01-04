Sera Prognostics Inc’s (NASDAQ:SERA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 11th

Sera Prognostics’ (NASDAQ:SERA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 11th. Sera Prognostics had issued 4,687,500 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SERA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,844,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

