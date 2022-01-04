ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $630.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

