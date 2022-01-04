ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 58.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $630.14 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.11, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

