SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,858,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,287,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 190,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,197,000 after buying an additional 162,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $93.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,428 shares of company stock worth $452,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

