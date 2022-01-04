SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 258,760 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,594,000.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

