SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,441 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 168.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

