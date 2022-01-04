SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 64,339 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,339 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

