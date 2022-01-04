Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HY opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $711.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

