Shell Asset Management Co. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after buying an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

