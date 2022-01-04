Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 206 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 1.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

