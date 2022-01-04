Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,470 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.