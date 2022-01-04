Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 660 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.