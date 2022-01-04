Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

SHERF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 63,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,476. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

SHERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.