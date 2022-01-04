Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1,622.73 and last traded at C$1,624.64. Approximately 106,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 166,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,741.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,173.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$197.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1,876.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,861.31.

In other news, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

