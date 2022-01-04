Shopping (SPI) One Day Volume Hits $259,387.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $20.90 or 0.00044863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $18.65 million and $259,387.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.90 or 0.08161287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.69 or 1.00122568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,213 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars.

