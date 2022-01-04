Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Rises By 59.0%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE AVK traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,054. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $337,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,630.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 60.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,244,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 136.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $792,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

