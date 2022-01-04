Short Interest in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Declines By 99.3%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,136,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $11,190,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,139,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,855,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.