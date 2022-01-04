Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Rises By 231.2%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:ASA opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

