Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Drops By 96.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the November 30th total of 187,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

ACAH stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

