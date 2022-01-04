Short Interest in Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Drops By 80.0%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AYALY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Ayala has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Get Ayala alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.