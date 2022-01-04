Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Rises By 91.4%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZYO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

