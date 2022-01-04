Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Expands By 105.0%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 189,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in cbdMD by 2,719.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 833.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97,503 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of cbdMD stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 374,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.43. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

