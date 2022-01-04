Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Grows By 52.2%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 543,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chinasoft International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

CFTLF stock remained flat at $$1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.