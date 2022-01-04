Short Interest in Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Increases By 66.7%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DENR remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173. Discovery Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Discovery Energy

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

