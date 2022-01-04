Short Interest in Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Increases By 66.7%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DENR remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173. Discovery Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
About Discovery Energy
