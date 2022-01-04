Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Increases By 98.9%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DLY opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 210,829 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

