Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Increases By 98.9%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DLY opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
