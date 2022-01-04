Short Interest in Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Increases By 6,012.5%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 6,012.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 489.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWXF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Draper Esprit has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.