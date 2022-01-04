Short Interest in Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Increases By 6,012.5%

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 6,012.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 489.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWXF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Draper Esprit has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

