Short Interest in Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Expands By 100.0%

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS EFSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

