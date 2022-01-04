Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Expands By 67.0%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the November 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:EPHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

