Short Interest in Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Declines By 94.7%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENH remained flat at $$0.66 on Tuesday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220. Generation Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

